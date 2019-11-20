As Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland was testifying before the Senate Intel Committee as part of the ongoing impeachment hearing on Wednesday, November 20, President Donald Trump was holding a press gaggle with reporters outside the White House.

The president ostensibly held the presser to deny Sondland’s testimony regarding a quid pro quo in which U.S. diplomats were pressured to shake down the president of Ukraine for oppo dirt on Hunter Biden. However, the commander-in-chief got upstaged by his own handwritten notes, which were scrawled out in all caps with a black marker. They looked like he could’ve been rage-tweeting about what he sees on cable news, but without the internet connection. In other words, Trump has moved from digital to analog.

CREDIT: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

One page of notes caught by cameras was particularly striking in that it misspelled Ukrainian President Zelensky’s name, and looked like the ravings of a lunatic.

“I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO,” the large man in charge of the country’s nuclear arsenal wrote. “TELL ZELLINSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING. THIS IS THE FINAL WORD FROM THE PRES OF THE U.S.”

CREDIT: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Something tells us this won’t be the final word from the president.

Egregious misspellings are par for the course in Trump’s written notes. In July 2019, the president was photographed holding absurdly large notes in which he spelled al-Qaeda “Alcaida.” In 2018, he was spotted with a piece of paper reminding him of his “No Collusion” talking point during the Mueller probe. In that case, Trump spelled it “COLUSION.”

Bless this mess.