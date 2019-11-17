Bruce Springsteen Performs Born to Run Classics at Surprise Asbury Park Benefit Concert

Bruce Springsteen hosted a surprise concert in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Saturday (November 16, 2019). The Boss made an appearance at the storied venue the Stone Pony, where he performed a two-hour set to raise money for Boston College.

As Rolling Stone points out, Springsteen was joined by E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, Bon Jovi guitarist Bobby Bandiera, and other members of Bandiera’s band. The supergroup performed Springsteen favorites like “Born To Run,” “Spirit in the Night,” and “Dancing in the Dark,” as well as a handful of covers including the Beatles’ “Twist and Shout” and the R&B classic “634-5789 (Soulsville, U.S.A.).”

The performance follows the recent theatrical release of Western Stars, a new companion film accompanying Springsteen’s latest album of the same name. Last month, the vocalist made a surprise appearance at an early screening of the film in Freehold, New Jersey, where he introduced the film to an awe-stricken crowd. If that weren’t enough, the songwriter also released another theatrical effort—Springsteen on Broadway—late last year. The Netflix special, which documents the songwriter’s Tony Award-winning Broadway show, was recognized with this year’s Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

Watch fan-shot footage of his latest performance at the Stone Pony and find a full setlist for the performance below.

Bruce Springsteen’s full Stone Pony setlist:

1. “634-5789”

2. “Seven Nights to Rock”

3. “Darlington County

4. “Spirit in the Night”

5. “Growin’ Up”

6. “Because The Night”

7. “Two Hearts”

8. “Cadillac Ranch”

9. “Rendezvous”

10. “The Boy From New York City”

11. “From Small Things”

12. “I’m On Fire”

13. “Waiting on A Sunny Day”

14. Talk to Me

15. “Fourth of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”

16. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-out”

17. “Dancing in the Dark”

18. “Born to Run”

19. “Rosalita”

20. “Detroit Medley”

21. “Twist & Shout”

22. “Thunder Road”