Billy Corgan Calls New Solo Album Cotillions a “Labor of Love”
Billy Corgan has announced a new solo album titled Cotillions. As with his last solo project, 2017’s Ogilala, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman will release the new LP under his full name, William Patrick Corgan. The album will be available to stream on November 22.
Corgan called Cotillions a “labor of love” in an Instagram post that also teased a new Pumpkins album. The band—with a lineup reuniting Corgan with founding members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha (but not D’arcy Wretzky)—released its 10th LP, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, in April.
“This is absolutely an album from my heart,” Corgan wrote on Intagram, “and so is the new SP, which will be out soon enough.”
Corgan is touring the U.S. behind his new solo effort this month, with stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and more. View the full schedule here. For purists, Billy has also said that he will perform Smashing Pumpkins songs on the tour.
View the tracklist for Corgan’s new album, and hear a snippet via Twitter.com, below.
Cotillions Tracklist
01 To Scatter One’s Own
02 Hard Times
03 Jubilee
04 Fragile, The Spark
05 Cotillions
06 Faithless Darlin’
07 Colosseum
08 Martinets
09 Buffalo Boys
10 Dancehall
11 Cri de Coeur
12 Like Lambs
13 Rider
14 Apologia
15 Neptulius
16 6+7
17 Anon