Billy Corgan Calls New Solo Album Cotillions a “Labor of Love”

Billy Corgan has announced a new solo album titled Cotillions. As with his last solo project, 2017’s Ogilala, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman will release the new LP under his full name, William Patrick Corgan. The album will be available to stream on November 22.

Corgan called Cotillions a “labor of love” in an Instagram post that also teased a new Pumpkins album. The band—with a lineup reuniting Corgan with founding members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha (but not D’arcy Wretzky)—released its 10th LP, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, in April.

“This is absolutely an album from my heart,” Corgan wrote on Intagram, “and so is the new SP, which will be out soon enough.”

Corgan is touring the U.S. behind his new solo effort this month, with stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and more. View the full schedule here. For purists, Billy has also said that he will perform Smashing Pumpkins songs on the tour.

View the tracklist for Corgan’s new album, and hear a snippet via Twitter.com, below.

Cotillions will be available digitally on November 22. Hear several of the songs on WPC's intimate solo tour in select U.S. cities this month. Pre-order the digital album and pre-save on Spotify today https://t.co/gYE4Z1AVtU pic.twitter.com/1xYeaTqUzo — WPC (@Billy) November 1, 2019

Cotillions Tracklist

01 To Scatter One’s Own

02 Hard Times

03 Jubilee

04 Fragile, The Spark

05 Cotillions

06 Faithless Darlin’

07 Colosseum

08 Martinets

09 Buffalo Boys

10 Dancehall

11 Cri de Coeur

12 Like Lambs

13 Rider

14 Apologia

15 Neptulius

16 6+7

17 Anon