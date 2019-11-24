American Music Awards 2019: Billie Eilish Performs “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Billie Eilish’s breakout year culminated tonight with her first awards show performance. The teenage pop star performed her new single “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” at the 2019 American Music Awards.

“All the Good Girls Go to Hell” appeared on Eilish’s chart-topping debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which originally dropped back in March. Five of that project’s singles have since gone platinum. Eilish, who was nominated for six awards tonight, turns 18 next month.

Watch Eilish’s performance below.

