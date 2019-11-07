Jack White’s Third Man Records Announces Billie Eilish Live Album

Jack White’s Third Man Records will release an acoustic Billie Eilish live album next month. The performance in question went down last night at Third Man’s Blue Room performance space in Nashville, where White introduced Eilish as “someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring,” the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Eilish performed selections from throughout her young career, including platinum singles “Bury a Friend,” “Bad Guy,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” from her her chart-topping debut album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go?, per the Tennessean. The teenage pop star’s brother and producer Finneas O’Connell accompanied her on acoustic guitar.

White joins a growing squad of aging rock men who have endorsed Eilish during her breakout year. Thom Yorke, Dave Grohl, and Billie Armstrong, with whom Eilish shared a conversation in last month’s Rolling Stone, have all praised her music in recent months. “I always gravitate toward music that sounds like freedom,” Armstrong said, “and that’s what I get from your music.”

Eilish’s live album will be exclusively available on vinyl at Third Man retail locations in Nashville and Detroit. It does not yet have a release date. Eilish released When We All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go? in March.