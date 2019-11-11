Beck Drops Surprise Paisley Park Sessions EP Featuring a Prince Medley

In anticipation of his upcoming album Hyperspace, Beck has released a new EP called Paisley Park Sessions. Recorded at Prince’s legendary studio complex in Minnesota, the EP features new recordings of two Beck songs (“Where It’s At” off Odelay, and “Up All Night” from Colors) as well as an ambitious medley of Prince tracks; “The Paisley Experience” features bits of the late Purple One’s “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” and “1999.”

Paisley Park Sessions comes along with a short promotional video, “Behind the Paisley Park Sessions,” in which Beck explores his relationship with Prince. “He’s a big influence for me, he’s an inspiration,” says Beck. “His musicality, but also playfulness, and the way he performed was really something that I connected with.”

The EP is available exclusively through Amazon Music; a video of Beck’s complete sessions at Paisley Park will be made available November 18.

Hyperspace is out November 22, and features contributions from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Greg Kurstin, Chris Martin, and Sky Ferreira. It’s Beck’s 14th full-length studio album. “Saw Lightning” “Hyperlife,” “Uneventful Days,” and “Dark Places” are out now as singles.

Revisit our review of Beck’s last album, Colors, and listen to the Paisley Park Sessions EP below via Amazon.