Beck has released a new song, “Everlasting Nothing,” from his upcoming album Hyperspace. It’s the fifth single from the project, following “Saw Lightning,” “Hyperlife,” “Uneventful Days,” and “Dark Places,” all of which were written in collaboration with Pharrell. “Everlasting Nothing” is in keeping with the slick, spacious feel of those previous tracks, but ups the ante with backing vocals from a nine-person choir.

In a recent interview with NME, Beck provided some insight into how the album came together: “There’d been a period of time where Pharrell had been really busy and an opportunity opened up so I went with it. Originally it was going to be a single or an EP, but I think we were both surprised when there was a body of work here.”

Hyperspace marks the 14th full-length studio album from Beck, and the first since 2017’s Colors, which earned three Grammy nominations and won two of the awards. Beck has been promoting the new album with a surprise EP, Paisley Park Sessions, recorded at Prince’s studio in Minnesota. The project includes new versions of “Where It’s At” and “Up All Night,” as well as a medley of Prince tracks called “The Paisley Experience,” featuring “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” and “1999.” The three tracks on Paisley Park Sessions are getting their own music videos on November 18.

Hyperspace will be available November 22.