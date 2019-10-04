Which Smashing Pumpkins Album Is the Best?

The Smashing Pumpkins’ discography is a vast, varied thing. In the words of SPIN’s own Jim Greer, “[frontman Billy] Corgan, and by extension Smashing Pumpkins, is a potent mass of freely admitted contradictions.” Their catalogue is filled with stylistic pivots and left turns, near-impossible highs and unfortunate experiments in mediocrity. And as the lineup evolved, so did the sound.

In our review of Smashing Pumpkins’ latest proper album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., Saby Reyes-Kulkarni suggested that “the freedom to roam has opened new space for a band that once risked getting bogged down by its own pretenses.” Though they’re a long way from Mellon Collie, they’re still exploring new frontiers.

Vote for your favorite Smashing Pumpkins studio album in our poll below. (For you diehard fans, Pisces Iscariot isn’t included because it’s a collection of B-sides and rarities.)