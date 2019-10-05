Radiohead Guitarist Ed O’Brien Releases Ambient Solo Composition “Santa Teresa”

Radiohead guitarist and backing vocalist Ed O’Brien has released “Santa Teresa,” his first-ever solo single. The five-and-a-half minute ambient composition arrives with a swirling music video directed by ULTRAVIOLET. The single is rumored to appear on O’Brien’s long-awaited solo album; last night, the musician wrote on Twitter that more songs would be “[coming] soon.”

“Santa Teresa” builds on the already lengthy catalog of Radiohead solo releases. Frontman Thom Yorke has released three solo studio albums, most recently the chilling Anima, which arrived with a short film from Paul Thomas Anderson available exclusively on Netflix. Yorke also composed the soundtrack for Suspiria, the 2018 Luca Guadaginino remake of the 1977 Dario Argento film of the same name. Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has also remained an in-demand Hollywood composer, scoring pieces for films including The Master, Inherent Vice, There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread, and more.

Radiohead released their most recent album A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016. In June 2017, the band released a sprawling collection of B-sides, outtakes, and other rarities from their 1997 album OK Computer titled OKNOTOK. Check out Ed O’Brien’s new solo single below.