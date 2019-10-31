My Chemical Romance Reuniting For First Show Since 2012

My Chemical Romance are reuniting, at least for one night. The band announced today that they will perform at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20. The show will be Gerald Way and company’s first since 2012.

My Chemical Romance announced their breakup in 2013. “Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing,” they wrote at the time. The group’s fourth and final album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, dropped in 2010.

So, turns out Joe Jonas was right this summer when he said My Chemical Romance were rehearsing in New York. MCR guitarist Frank Iero denied the rumor at the time, saying, “People aren’t gonna forget that you’re a Disney band, bro. Sorry, it’s not gonna happen.”

Tickets for My Chemical Romance’s reunion show are available here.