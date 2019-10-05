Michael Stipe Releases First-Ever Solo Single to Protest Climate Change

Michael Stipe has released his first-ever solo single, “Your Capricious Soul.” The track was announced on his website on October 2, and was released on Saturday, October 5 to help promote Extinction Rebellion’s upcoming “International Rebellion” climate justice protests set to take place October 7.

“I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in,” Stipe says in a statement accompanying the single. “I love ‘Your Capricious Soul’—it’s my first solo work. I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness.”

At the same time, the track isn’t completely new. Stipe has performed the song in live sets at least dating back to this May, when he opened for Patti Smith in New York.

“Extinction Rebellion gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern, and I now feel hopeful—optimistic, even,” Stipe shared in the statement. “I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet earth, our standing and our place on it.”

“Your Capricious Soul” is available exclusively through Stipe’s website, where fans are encouraged to donate $0.77 or an amount of their choosing (There’s also a link to download the song for free). Listeners who make the $0.77 donation receive a lyric file, a poster, stencil, an animated flip-book portrait, and an exclusive music video directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, which can also be streamed on his website.

Check out the single for yourself over on Stipe’s website.