Marilyn Manson’s version of the folk song “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” received a proper release as a single on Friday, October 18. Manson has performed the song—recorded over the decades by the likes of Odetta Holmes, Elvis Presley, and most famously, Johnny Cash—on tour in recent years, and his studio version appeared on the soundtrack for the forgettable 2017 Ethan Hawke movie 24 Hours to Live.

Now, Manson has released a music video and pressed the track on vinyl. The black-and-white visual, directed by frequent Manson collaborator Tim Mattia finds the singer alternately wielding a rifle and a guitar in a hotel room. He proceeds to drive an old pickup into the desert and bury a body, which is eventually revealed to be his own. Manson also sings in front of three crosses.

Manson is launching a mini-tour in San Antonio on October 24. He plans to stop in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Anaheim before wrapping in Phoenix on November 3. You can pre-order Manson’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” vinyl here.