How Much Is Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Sweater Worth?

Weird rich Nirvana fans will once again have the opportunity to purchase the green sweater that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s iconic 1994 MTV Unplugged performance. Julien’s Auctions has announced that the five-button cardigan will return to the auction block on October 25. The sweater was previously sold at auction for $137,500 in 2015.

A representative for Julien’s told Rolling Stone that the sweater has not been washed: “It’s very important that we don’t wash it. The stains are still there. There’s even cigarettes burns that you can see on the sweater.” The piece comes with a handwritten letter of provenance from Courtney Love’s friend Jackie Farry, whom Love gifted the cardigan after Cobain’s death.

The auction house estimates that the sweater will sell for between $200,000 and $300,000. The sweater that Cobain wore during his final photoshoot and the hospital gown that he wore during Nirvana’s 1992 Reading Festival performance were also auctioned for large sums in recent months. Wealthy readers can place a bid on the Unplugged cardigan here.