Krist Novoselic isn’t done standing up for the United States and the music he loves. The Nirvana bassist shared his distaste for politicians and their policies while also defending grunge music in a tweet on October 3.

“USA politics have gone bonkers. It’s all about thumbs-a blazing-on Twitter while policy takes a back seat,” he wrote, not-so-subtly throwing shade at President Donald Trump, who reportedly set a new record by tweeting 800 (yes, eight-freakin’-hundred) times in September. “$22,000,000,000,000 in debt, yet Fed’s deficit spend and promise even more $$$ to voters. To POTUS and congress showboats: Please leave Grunge bands alone!”

It’s true that the country’s skyrocketing debt is beyond worrisome. According to the Treasury Department, the national debt hit $22 trillion—a new record—back in February. And per the Congressional Budget Office, the United States’ debt will hit an astounding $28.5 trillion a decade from now.

No wonder Novoselic’s upset, and he doesn’t sound too optimistic about what may yet be to come. “Unfortunately, too many voters eat up the partisanship,” he tweeted shortly after, possibly referencing the support Trump still sees from conservatives despite evidence that has led to an official impeachment inquiry. “That gives the showboat politicians incentive to do their song and dance.”

As for those showboats, the musician was certainly not pleased on October 2 when he saw a March clip from FOX News during which commentator Chris Stirewalt compared Nickelback to socialism during an appearance on The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino. The video led Novoselic to defend the Canadian band’s honor.

“Who is this jerk? Nickelback is a power pop rock band & I love them!!!!” he tweeted before diving into politics. “The USA can work well because of the uneasy marriage between socialism and capitalism here. There is push and pull—so be weary of those on the fringe advocating one way or another.”

His defense of the band that oh so many love to hate came after Trump tweeted (surprise!) a meme about 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, which featured Nickelback’s video for their song “Photograph.” Twitter has since removed the media after “a report by the copyright owner.”