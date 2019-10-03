News \
Kim Shattuck Dead: Green Day, Pixies, More Remember Muffs Singer
Kim Shattuck of punk band the Muffs died on Wednesday, October 2, after a battle with ALS; she was 56.
Her bandmates Roy McDonald and Ronnie Barrett announced the news in a short Facebook post, writing that “besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extrordinaire, Kim was a true force of nature.”
Melanie Vammen, who played with Shattuck in both the Muffs and the Coolies, shared a post from Shattuck’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, on Instagram: “This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS. I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”
Her fellow musicians shared their heartbreak on social media upon hearing the news of her death.
“She was always so cool and tough,” remembered Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, who recalled listening to the Muffs while recording Dookie. “We will hear that rock n roll scream from heaven.”
“She was a genuine musician, writer and performer who committed her life for the cause,” the Pixies tweeted from their band account.
Read on for more reactions: