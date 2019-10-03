Kim Shattuck of punk band the Muffs died on Wednesday, October 2, after a battle with ALS; she was 56.

Her bandmates Roy McDonald and Ronnie Barrett announced the news in a short Facebook post, writing that “besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extrordinaire, Kim was a true force of nature.”

Melanie Vammen, who played with Shattuck in both the Muffs and the Coolies, shared a post from Shattuck’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, on Instagram: “This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS. I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Her fellow musicians shared their heartbreak on social media upon hearing the news of her death.

“She was always so cool and tough,” remembered Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, who recalled listening to the Muffs while recording Dookie. “We will hear that rock n roll scream from heaven.”

“She was a genuine musician, writer and performer who committed her life for the cause,” the Pixies tweeted from their band account.

We are devastated about Kim's passing. She was a genuine musician, writer and performer who committed her life for the cause. She brought all of her life force to her endeavors and we are fortunate for her sharing some of that life force with us. RIP. pic.twitter.com/iTBagHViah — PIXIES (@PIXIES) October 3, 2019

Read on for more reactions:

Heartbroken about Kim. One of the all time greats. How could anyone be such a brilliant pop songwriter, singer, screamer, and such a total punk-rock badass, and be so insanely cute at the same time? No one funnier or cooler. We love you, Kim 💔💔💔#kimshattuck #RIPKimShattuck pic.twitter.com/rD8fsARpV7 — Veruca Salt (@verucasalt) October 3, 2019

RIP Kim Shattuck. I went to a Muffs show at Tower records in Woodland Hills when I was a wee thing. I got to meet her at the Toys r Us next door. I was over the moon. I still am. So sad…_b #KimShattuck — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) October 3, 2019

God. And in the same breath, RIP to the great Kim Shattuck. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) October 3, 2019