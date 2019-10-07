Kim Gordon has shared a new song from her upcoming solo debut, No Home Record. “Hungry Baby” is a distorted mass of guitar and percussion, building gradually toward a breathless climax. It follows the previously released “Sketch Artist” and “Air BnB,” both of which came along with their own music videos. “Murdered Out,” released late last year, is also set to appear on the new album. The new tracks are the former Sonic Youth bassist’s first as a solo artist.

Since Sonic Youth broke up in 2011, Gordon has been recording with much-memed noise icon Bill Nace as Body/Head. Their latest record, The Switch, came out last year on Matador. They also released a live album called No Waves back in 2016. Gordon has also revealed in The Guardian that she’s been working as a consultant on an upcoming television adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six, which centers around a fictional 1970s rock band. The Guardian profile also detailed an incident in which Gordon and a friend were arrested for smoking weed at Disneyland when she was a teen.

Hear Kim Gordon’s new single “Hungry Baby” below, and pre-order No Home Record on the Matador website. The album is out this Friday, October 11.