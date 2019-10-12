jimmy-eat-world-play-love-never-and-all-the-way-stay-on-kimmel-watch

Jimmy Eat World’s tenth studio album Surviving is set to arrive on October 18, and in the buildup to the album, the band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they performed two songs: “All the Way (Stay)” and “Love Never.”

The Bleed American hitmakers opened with “Love Never,” an excellent power-pop single that the band released last summer. The track is set to appear on their upcoming album Surviving, along with the more recent single “All the Way (Stay).” For their Kimmel performance of the latter track, the band kept up the intensity of “Love Never,” delivering a soaring chorus that matches the intensity of the recorded single.

Surviving is out October 18 via Exotic Location Recordings. The band is also heading out on an international tour starting October 17, with dates in the U.S. and U.K. into late November. Hopefully Third Eye Blind won’t be around for this stretch of dates, as Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind called TEB frontman Stephan Jenkins a “fucking creepy douchebag” after their co-headlining tour this summer.

Check out Jimmy Eat World’s recent performance on Kimmel below.