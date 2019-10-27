Halsey Went All Out With Her Marilyn Manson Halloween Costume

For the last few years, Halsey has hosted elaborate Halloween parties from her current city of Los Angeles and this year’s celebration was no exception. On Friday night (October 25), the “Closer” vocalist channelled her inner critic with “Almost Famous,” an “experimental Halloween Party” dedicated to the rockstars of yesteryear. Costumes were required, and fans were encouraged to dress as their favorite musicians of the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

As the host, Halsey of course went all out, with an elaborate Marilyn Manson costume. Halsey has long been a vocal fan of the musician, recently going as far as to get a massive Marilyn Manson tattoo on her ribcage. For her gender-bending costume, the popstar donned a red wig and white latex bodysuit, with face full of makeup and red and blue contacts. The look was of course an homage to Mechanical Animals, the breathtaking third album from the songwriter, which last year celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The event also included a performance component. Halsey brought Avril Lavigne on stage to join her in performing Lavigne’s 2007 hit “Girlfriend.” Dressed as Madonna at the height of her fame, Lavigne seemed excited to revive the single, which was all the more meaningful considering Halsey’s recent admiration for Lavigne.

Watch a couple clips of their performance below and check out a few of the night’s more elaborate costumes.

I can’t believe I got to witness Halsey and Avril Lavigne singing “Girlfriend” in the year 2019 !!!! ICONIC pic.twitter.com/f1dIHOunR4 — crystal (@iwanturmidnight) October 26, 2019