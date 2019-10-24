Guns N’ Roses surprised fans with by performing “Dead Horse” from their 1991 album Use Your Illusion I at their Oklahoma City show on October 23. Loudwire points out that, per Setlist.fm, the band hadn’t played the song since July 1993.

The band also dug into their archives at the October 7 show, playing the Use Your Illusion II tune “Locomotive.” According to Stereogum, Guns N’ Roses haven’t played that song live since 1992, a year after the double album was released.

Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan are about to wrap the latest leg of their “Not in This Lifetime… Tour,” which, over the past three years, has become the third highest grossing tour of all time. (U2 and Ed Sheeran have them beat for the No. 2 and No. 1 spots, respectively). They’ll play Voodoo Music Festival in New Orleans on October 25 before stopping in Salt Lake City on the 29th. The finale takes place in Las Vegas, with two nights at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace (November 1 and 2); L.A. rockers Dirty Honey are set to open both shows.

After so much time on the road, the band could probably use some rest: Last November, Axl Rose fell ill and was forced to cut a show short. But they may not be kicking back for too long. (Though Axl did apparently take a little break the night before to enjoy It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.) Slash confirmed in an interview with TVK’s Rock City earlier this year that the band is working on new material.

“Axl, Duff, Richard [Fortus] and myself have all talked about … there’s material and stuff going on already for a new record,” he said at the time. “Basically, the only real answer to give is we’re hoping to put a new record out, and we’ll just see what happens when it happens.”

The last album that Rose, Slash, and McKagan all worked together on was 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident.