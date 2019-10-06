Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Flea, More Pay Tribute to Ginger Baker

Ginger Baker, the longtime drummer for bands like Cream and Blind Faith, passed away on Sunday, October 6 following days of being “critically ill in hospital.” In the hours after his death, numerous famous friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late Felá Kuti collaborator.

“Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy,” Paul McCartney wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. The two collaborated on Band on the Run, McCartney’s third studio album with Wings, which was recorded at Baker’s studio in Lagos, Nigeria. “Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will,” McCartney added.

The family of Baker’s longtime bandmate Jack Bruce also published a few words on Baker’s passing. “Surviving a love hate relationship, Ginger was like an older brother to Jack, their chemistry was truly spectacular,” the family shared on Twitter. Bruce sadly passed away in October 2014 at the age of 71.

Others like Brian Wilson, Questlove, Flea and Steven Van Zandt also paid tribute to Baker with their own statements on Twitter and Instagram. “So much freedom in his playing. What a wildman. Rhythms we’ve hear all our lives he plucked them out of the sky. Rest In Peace Ginger Baker,” Flea captioned on Instagram. Find a collection of their tribute posts below.

Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul pic.twitter.com/Rne4tn6A2i — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 6, 2019

The Bruce family would like to extend their sincere condolences to Ginger Baker’s family, friends and fans. Surviving a love hate relationship, Ginger was like an older brother to Jack, their chemistry was truly spectacular. RIP Ginger, one of the greatest drummers of all time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9Pl4Qecdp — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) October 6, 2019

I’m sorry to hear that Ginger Baker passed. He was a great drummer and we all were fans of Cream back then. “Sunshine Of Your Love” was a great one. Love & Mercy, Brian — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2019

View this post on Instagram Rest Well To The Monster Rhythmatist #GingerBaker A post shared by Questlove Froman, (@questlove) on Oct 6, 2019 at 7:16am PDT