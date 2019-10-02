Billy Corgan Is Going on a Solo Tour … and Will Play Smashing Pumpkins’ Songs

Billy Corgan is heading out on a solo tour this fall. Kicking things off with three shows at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, Corgan will visit Tennessee, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania before wrapping with three shows at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre.

Per a short Instagram caption, the 12-date run will feature songs from across Corgan’s discography with Smashing Pumpkins and Zwan, as well as from his solo releases. Corgan’s most recent album with Smashing Pumpkins was 2018’s Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. In August, the band linked up with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a joint tour.

Find the full list of dates for Corgan’s upcoming solo tour below, and revisit our review of Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. here. Grab a ticket for the tour over at Corgan’s official site.