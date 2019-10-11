Big Thief have released their fourth studio album Two Hands. The ten-track release follows two recent singles—”Not” and “Forgotten Eyes”—and arrives less than six months after the band’s third album U.F.O.F. hit shelves back in May.

“It has been two years, and in that time Adrianne had just written so many songs,” guitarist and vocalist Buck Meek shared in a recent interview with Stereogum. “For a month we went through every song and built arrangements and hashed them out.”

Two Hands is the fourth studio album from the band since 2016, an impressive feat for a group that’s spent much of the last few years on tour. The act followed their debut album Masterpiece with their sophomore album Capacity in 2017, which continued their penchant for intricate songwriting and authentic Americana instrumentation. Since then, the group have unveiled their third album U.F.O.F., which has since been followed by their latest LP.

Check out the group’s new album Two Hands below.