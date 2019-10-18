Beck has announced the release date for his fourteenth studio album, Hyperspace, and also dropped two brand new singles. The album arrives November 22, and the new songs, “Hyperlife” and “Uneventful Days,” are both available to stream now. The songs feature glistening, atmospheric production, though the latter is bouncier and more fully formed.

Beck has also shared the complete Hyperspace tracklist, and revealed that Chris Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Sky Ferreira all contributed to the record, and that Pharrell Williams co-wrote and co-produced seven of the eleven new tracks.

In a recent interview with NME, Beck spoke about receiving some canny advice from Pharrell: “I was not expecting the songs to come out how they did. I was going in thinking of songs like ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, y’know? … He felt very strongly that spending a little time with me, that ‘You need to be doing singer-songwriter type of songs’. So that was more of the direction we went in.”

Though the Hyperspace songs we’ve heard so far—”Hyperlife,” “Uneventful Days,” and “Saw Lightning,” released back in April—bear little resemblance to “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” there may still be a few hip-hop-inflected surprises buried in the album. Find the tracklist below, along with “Hyperlife” and “Uneventful Days.”

Hyperspace:

01. “Hyperlife”

02. “Uneventful Days”

03. “Saw Lightning”

04. “Die Waiting”

05. “Chemical”

06. “See Through”

07. “Hyperspace”

08. “Stratosphere”

09. “Dark Places”

10. “Star”

11. “Everlasting Nothing”