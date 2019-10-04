Angel Olsen has dropped her stunning new album, All Mirrors, which is now available on streaming. All Mirrors is Olsen’s fourth studio album and her follow-up to My Woman, her acclaimed 2016 release, which came in at No. 9 on SPIN’s list of the best 50 albums of 2016.

One aspect of All Mirrors that really stands out are the expansive and spooky string arrangements. Olsen recently told Billboard that they were inspired in part by the late Scott Walker’s unique brand of avant-garde pop. Olsen recruited string arrangers Jherek Bischoff and Ben Babbitt to help her achieve the expansive soundscape she was looking for.

“I knew I wanted something big and epic and different than the stripped-back versions I had done solo,” Olsen told the magazine in reference to Walker’s 1969 song “It’s Raining Today.” Olsen credited Bischoff and Babbitt with constructing a “world of dark clouds around my songs.”

As you might expect, Olsen is spending the rest of the year on the road in support of the new album and will kick off a jaunt across North America on October 28. Tour dates can be found on her website.