Wilco Play Hide and Seek in Video for New Song “Everyone Hides”

Wilco have a new album coming out next month, Ode to Joy, and today they’ve shared a new single called “Everyone Hides.” In an accompanying music video, the band appear to take that dictum literally: about 40 seconds in, the musicians drop everything and launch into an elaborate game of hide and seek across Chicago.

“‘Everyone Hides’ is the first promotional video to feature Wilco as a living breathing band of humans in close to 20 years,” said Jeff Tweedy in a press statement. “Maybe for obvious reasons we’ve avoided putting ourselves forward in this way and have tried to play to our strengths musically or, I don’t know, maybe we’ve just been lazy…. Or suspicious of expenditures outside of our focus on album making. For whatever reason this time around we just said fuck it and had a blast.”

“Everyone Hides” is the second single from Ode to Joy, following the release of “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” back in July. Tweedy and the gang are heading out on tour in support of the new album, with a spate of new dates just announced in St. Paul and Chicago. Find tickets for Wilco’s tour here, and check out the music video for “Everyone Hides” above.