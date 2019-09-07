vampire-weekend-announce-father-of-the-bride-2020-tour

Vampire Weekend’s current world tour brought them to Madison Square Garden last night, where they performed a sold-out show in support of their excellent album Father of the Bride from earlier this year. At the end of their set, which was broadcast online via Live Nation livestream, the group took the opportunity to announce a series of upcoming North America tour dates slated for 2020.

The band closed out the night with a bright graphic that read “FOTB 2020,” and included 19 brand new North American tour dates. The tour dates kick off May 29 in Westbrook, Maine, bringing the group through New England and eventually down the East Coast, with stops in Burlington, Pittsburgh, and Asheville. From there, the band heads west, with stops in Boise, Missoula, Calgary, and Edmonton before coming back stateside for more Midwestern dates. This time, they’ll play cities like Detroit, Kansas City, Tulsa, New Orleans, and Birmingham to conclude their 19-date trek.

Tickets for their upcoming tour go on sale September 11. Vampire Weekend’s latest album Father of the Bride dropped back in May featuring six singles: “Harmony Hall,” “2021,” “Sunflower,” “Big Blue,” “This Life,” and “Unbearably White.” Since then, they’ve brought songs from the album to Fallon, Kimmel, and other stages worldwide, performing at festivals like Glastonbury into this summer. Find a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below and revisit our review of the excellent Father of the Bride here.

Vampire Weekend 2020 Tour Dates:

5/29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion

5/30 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn

5/31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/2 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

6/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

6/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel Outdoors

8/9 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/12 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/14 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

8/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

9/23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

9/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

9/26 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

9/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

9/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

9/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

10/7 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall