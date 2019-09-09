Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Project Pat Hit the Club in New “Hottest In The City” Video

After teasing his recent single “Hottest In The City” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ty Dolla $ign released the studio version of the track last month, and now, the R&B vocalist is back with a new video for the single.

The video opens backstage at a strip club, moving to the front of the venue with Juicy J as he raps his opening verse. Ty sparks a blunt and wanders around the club, rapping to the camera while draped in psychedelic effects. Eventually, the whole thing get even trippier as the lights start to flicker and Tay Keith-produced beat slowly settles into a moody R&B jam.

Ty Dolla $ign was recently the subject of SPIN’s August 2019 cover story, where he paid homage to the legacy of Kurt Cobain by recreating the magazine’s October 2001 cover. Read that story here and check out our recent list of the 10 best songs Ty wrote for other artists.

The rapper’s upcoming album is still without a release date, but in SPIN’s recent interview, he said that he wanted to get away from prepackaged beats from other producers and make something more personal. “I wasn’t focused on, like, ‘Oh, let’s go make some fuckin’ generic-ass hit, you know, 97 bpms-plus, get the club going,” he said. “I just wanted to give people some good music to listen to—something that sounds different from everybody else’s shit.”

Check out the new video for “Hottest In The Club” below.