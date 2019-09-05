Maynard James Keenan on Justin Bieber: “He’s Probably a Good Kid”

As the content gods demanded, Zane Lowe asked Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan about his minor spat with Justin Bieber. In case you missed it, Bieber posted an Instagram story of himself listening to Tool in July, and Keenan responded in a tweet: “#bummer.” With Tool’s new album Fear Inoculum out now, Keenan visited Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show for a chat, during which the host brought up the beef.

“He’s probably a good kid,” Keenan said. “It’s the crap that surrounds him.” He continued: “I know the ocean of shit that’s going to follow because he couldn’t just be a quiet Tool fan. He had to say it out loud, and now I know the flood’s coming from the people that don’t get it, and the people that think they do, and they’re going to argue with each other. And it’s going to be stupid. And it doesn’t matter.”

Certainly can’t argue with that last part. The Tool head also talked to Lowe about living in Los Angeles, streaming services, and his favorite subject: wine. Watch the interview below.