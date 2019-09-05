The Raconteurs continued their late-night run supporting their June album Help Us Stranger with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The group, co-fronted by Jack White and Brendan Benson, performed the song “Only Child” from the album, and White and Benson also sat down for an interview with Fallon.

In the discussion, they joked about their 10-year hiatus (a little bit about “the Back-on-tours” kicks things off) and discussed their mixing process of listening to playback from the studio on an FM radio signal in their car, and talking to the control in real-time to tweak the mix. (If that’s confusing, consider watching at least until that part of the interview.)

Benson and White also discussed meeting each other in 1998, at the Gold Dollar club in Detroit, and how Benson initially thought White was a female singer. Lots of yuks in this interview, arguably. You can watch it, along with the Raconteurs’ “Only Child” performance, below.