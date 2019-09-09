The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die Gets 25th Anniversary Box Set

The Notorious B.I.G.‘s Ready to Die turns 25 on September 13. To mark the occasion, Rhino Entertainment is reissuing the album in a limited-edition box set, with deluxe packaging and new liner notes from music journalist Kathy Iandoli. Only 3,500 units are being produced, and are available to pre-order at getondown.com.

The release also features never-before-seen photos from the Ready to Die era, as well as “exclusive stories” from producers Easy Mo Bee and Chucky Thompson. The album’s tracklist is spread across nine 7″ singles on red, white, and black vinyl, with classic bonus tracks “Who Shot Ya?” and “Just Playing (Dreams)” getting their own dedicated disc.

Earlier this year, the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place in Brooklyn was renamed in Biggie’s honor. His mother, Voletta Wallace, made a short speech at the ceremony: “People are going to come here and they’re going to know that a young man, my son, was living here.” Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, and DJ Mister Cee were also in attendance.

Revisit our 1998 cover story on The Notorious B.I.G., and our 1997 feature, “Last Exit From Brooklyn,” published in the immediate wake of the rapper’s death. Find more details on Ready to Die’s 25th anniversary box set here.