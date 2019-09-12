Following the news of Daniel Johnston’s passing yesterday, The National paid tribute to the Austin singer-songwriter at a show in his home state of Texas. The band performed a revised version of their I Am Easy to Find track “Not In Kansas” at Houston’s White Oak Music Hall last night, interpolating the brief, mantra-like “Devil Town,” one of Johnston’s best-known songs, as an additional refrain. Johnston’s chorus was added between verses in “Not In Kansas” by a group of backing singers. “That was for Daniel Johnston,” the National’s Matt Berninger said at the end of the performance. “He left us, and we’re still here.”

Daniel Johnston died on Tuesday night, reportedly due to a heart attack. He was 58 years old. Many artists and celebrities including Beck, Death Cab for Cutie, The Mountain Goats, Thundercat, Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich, Judd Apatow, Mark Ruffalo, Evan Rachel Wood, and more have paid tribute to the late singer and visual artist on social media.

Watch the National’s medley of “Not In Kansas” and Johnston’s “Devil Town” below.