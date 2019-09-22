the-black-keys-bring-out-wayne-newton-to-perform-lonely-boy-at-vegas-fest-watch

The Black Keys kicked off their “Let’s Rock” tour Friday night in Los Angeles, and while their first performance came with a few unexpected speed bumps courtesy of third-party ticket vendors, last night’s date in Las Vegas showed that the band could still keep it together in the aftermath of a crisis. In a turn of events that only could’ve happened in Las Vegas, the band brought out Wayne Newton to join them in performing their 2011 single “Lonely Boy” at Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, as Rolling Stone points out.

Newton is no stranger to Sin City; the vocalist has held countless Vegas residencies through the decades, including his current stint at Caesars Palace. Black Keys vocalist Dan Auerbach introduced Newton with a wave of his arm, singing the verse before turning things over to Newton for the chorus.

The “Let’s Rock” tour is a co-headlining tour from The Black Keys and Modest Mouse, bringing the groups through 32 North American cities including stops in major markets like Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more in the coming months. “Let’s Rock,” the recent Black Keys album of the same name, was released in June. Watch footage of their recent performance with Wayne Newton below.