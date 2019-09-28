Tegan and Sara’s new album Hey, I’m Just Like You just dropped this week, and as part of their rollout for the album, the duo stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they performed the song “I’ll Be Back Someday” from their recent album.

The Quinn sisters also sat down with Colbert to discuss their new album, as well as its accompanying memoir High School. “It wasn’t just a music memoir, it started to be about our identity as twin sisters, as songwriters, as creative people and also—hold on—we’re queer as well, so we cover that as well,” Sara said of their aims for the book. “It’s all of those things. It’s a lot to cover in a book.”

Hey, I’m Just Like You features new renditions of songs the Quinn sisters wrote as teenagers, and includes recent singles “Don’t Believe the Things They Tell You (They Lie),” “I’ll Be Back Someday,” and the title track. The duo just kicked off a sprawling North American tour in support of the album, which brings them through cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and more in the coming months.

Watch their recent Colbert interview and performance below.