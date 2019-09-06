Tegan and Sara – “Hey, I’m Just Like You”

Tegan and Sara have released the title track from their forthcoming album Hey, I’m Just Like You. Like the rest of the album, the new single was written while the duo were in high school. It’s the second song we’ve heard from the new album, following “I’ll Be Back Someday,” which came out back in July.

Sara shared a short statement along with the new song:

Tegan and I were dirtbags in high school. Stoned on acid, sneaking out, skipping school, lying to our parents. But we were also having the time of our lives. On acid, Tegan seemed like the funniest, coolest person in the universe. All the animosity and fighting melted away, and we were returned to the original joy of our friendship and delivered back into the wonder of our childhood. This is the origin of this song.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is due out on September 27, just after Tegan and Sara’s new memoir, High School, which arrives September 24. Their last album was 2016’s Love You to Death; “Boyfriend,” a standout from that record, made it onto our list of the best songs of 2016.

Hear “Hey, I’m Just Like You” below.