Taylor Swift’s Lover Debuts at No. 1

Taylor Swift’s seventh album Lover has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Released on Friday, August 23, the album has moved 867,000 equivalent-album units in the week ending on August 29, Billboard and Nielsen Music report. Of that sum, 679,000 represent traditional album sales.

The release marks the biggest first week for any album in the U.S., following a record set by her 2017 album Reputation. That earlier album benefited from not being available on streaming platforms, earning 1.216 million of its 1.238 million units from traditional album sales. This, along with a ticketing bundle that included digital copies of the album, helped bring Reputation to No. 1 in its first week.

By contrast, Lover, made the majority of its impact via online streaming, where it earned 175,000 SEA units. As Billboard points out, this accounts for 226 million on-demand audio streams, giving it the second-biggest streaming week ever for an album by a woman, the second-biggest streaming debut for a pop album, and second-biggest week of any album of 2019, following Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next in all three categories.

The release also represents new personal milestones for Taylor Swift, who is now the only woman with six albums that have sold more than 500,000 copies in their first weeks. The release, which marks the sixth No. 1 album of Swift’s career, is second only to Eminem in this regard, who has also sold at least 500,000 copies of has last six albums in the first week, and is not a woman.

