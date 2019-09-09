Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour, Box Set

Supergrass, the Britpop four-piece known for their 1995 album I Should Coco and 1999 self-titled record, have announced that they’re getting back together for an official reunion tour and new career-spanning box set.

Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 – 2008 features all six of the band’s studio albums (I Should Coco, In It for the Money, Supergrass, Life on Other Planets, Road to Rouen, Diamond Hoo Ha), plus a collection of bonus CDs featuring B-sides, remixes, demos, live recordings, and other rarities. Included in the set is a cover of The Police’s “Next to You,” which the band has released today with announcement of the box set.

The band is also hitting the road in February with their first official tour since their breakup in 2010. Their upcoming reunion tour kicks off in February 2020 with a performance in Paris, followed by dates in Glasgow, Brussels, Amsterdam, Dublin, and Belfast. The band announced the reunion Friday night at a surprise show, and are returning for another set tonight in London.

The box set celebrates the 25th anniversary of the band’s 1995 debut album and is due out January 24, 2020. “Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs,” drummer Danny Goffey shared in a statement. “We’re extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans…and their extended families.”

Supergrass initially broke up in 2010 following the release of their sixth album Diamond Hoo Ha. “We still love each other but, cliché notwithstanding, musical differences have led us to moving on,” they said at the time.

Hear their new cover of The Police’s “Next to You” below and preorder the upcoming reunion box set here.