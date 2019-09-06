Spoon has released “Shake It Off,” the B-side to the recent limited-edition 7″ single of “No Bullets Spent” digitally for the first time. The track is taken from the sessions for the indie rock icons’ 1998 album A Series of Sneaks. Unlike “No Bullets Spent,” it is not included on the band’s recent greatest hits collection, Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon. (“No Bullets Spent” was the sole unreleased track on that compilation.)

Spoon finished a run of North American dates with Beck and Cage the Elephant at the end of August. Shortly before the tour kicked off, the band’s longtime bassist (and Get Up Kids member) Rob Pope announced that he would be leaving the band. At the beginning of the tour, the band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel to perform “No Bullets Spent,” as well as a six-song set of hits that were not aired. They are set to perform at the the debut installment of the Intersect Festival in Las Vegas in December, which is being headlined by Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, and Anderson .Paak.

Listen to “Shake It Off” below.