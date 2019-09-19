Soccer Mommy has released an extremely good new song called “lucy.” Catchy and imagistic, it’s her first proper single of the year (though she released two demos, “Blossom (Demo)” and “Be Seeing You,” back in February), and comes along with a Matrix-inspired lyric video courtesy of Zev Deans & Lordess Foudre.

“The root of all evil / In a person with shiny eyes / And hair like a feather / Black leather and a charming smile,” she sings in a rebuke of satanic temptation. Waves of guitar begin to crest as the chorus rings out: “Oh Lucy please / Quit taunting me.”

Says Sophie Allison of the track: “‘lucy’ is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe. It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil. I’m really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing.”

Soccer Mommy’s debut full-length, Clean, came out last year on Fat Possum Records. Since then, she’s put out a cover of the Dixie Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces” and collaborated with Health on a track called “MASS GRAVE.” Ahead of her performance at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, she joined Snail Mail for a performance of the Goo Goo Dolls’ hit “Iris.”

She’ll be touring throughout the fall, joining Vampire Weekend and Wilco on select dates.