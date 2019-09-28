Fans of the British crime drama Peaky Blinders might know Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ 1994 single “Red Right Hand” as the show’s theme song, but the track itself has a history. The song first appeared on the band’s 1994 album Let Love In alongside songs like “Do You Love Me?” and “Loverman,” and was later released as a single after it proved to be a favorite with the band’s live audience. For its Peaky Blinders debut, the series’ creators commissioned artists like PJ Harvey, Laura Marling, Iggy Pop, and Jarvis Cocker to each record their own interpretation of the song for the show. Now, Snoop Dogg has joined the ranks of these rock-leaning acts with his own rendition of the song, as Pitchfork points out.

“By the order of the Peaky Blinders, this is ‘Red Right Hand,’ by Snoop Shelby,” the rapper says in a BBC clip for the track. The video cuts between shots of the period TV series and Snoop in the studio. The song’s pulsing pizzicato rhythm proves it surprisingly adaptable to the flow of Snoop’s rapping, even as he beefs up the percussion with some rolling trap drums of his own.

Snoop Dogg’s latest album I Wanna Thank Me dropped in August featuring the single “Let Bygones Be Bygones.” Check out his recent contribution to the Peaky Blinders soundtrack below and revisit our 1997 profile of the Doggystyle rapper here.