Sheryl Crow was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, promoting her new album Threads—her eleventh LP. Jason Isbell joined her onstage to perform their collaboration from the album: a barnburner of a cover of Bob Dylan’s cynical Oh Mercy classic “Everything Is Broken.” Crow and Isbell’s performance featured the two of them playfully trading verses, and eventually lines and phrases. Isbell also delivered some impressive lead guitar work and Crow busted out the harmonica for a couple of solos in the second half of the song.

Sheryl Crow released Threads, complete with a huge collection of high-profile collaborators, on August 30. In press prior to the release, Crow said that the album will be her last; in a radio interview last year, she explained that “I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album and I’ll just start putting songs out. That feels good to me.”

Both Isbell and Crow recently appeared on the debut album from country supergroup The Highwomen—featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby—which came out this past Friday. Crow also performed with the group at the Newport Folk Festival in July. Watch Crow and Isbell tear it up on Fallon below.