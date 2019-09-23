Sharon Van Etten is releasing a short film titled Departure this Thursday, September 26. The mini-doc, directed by Josh Goleman, reflects on the New Jersey-born singer-songwriter’s time in New York and reportedly revolves around a recording session on her final day living in the city. The short also includes archival footage from her early career and a performance with Norah Jones.

“I moved to New York about 15 years ago. That’s longer than I’ve lived anywhere, and I’m trying not to let it get to me too much because I am sentimental,” Van Etten says in the film’s trailer. “When I was about 23 years old, I had finally saved up enough money to just go for it. I didn’t know why.”

Van Etten released her latest album Remind Me Tomorrow in January. She teased a looming move to Los Angeles in a New York Times profile published that same month. After performing three shows this month as an opener for Bon Iver, Van Etten is scheduled to play in January at Wilco’s Blue Sky Festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Departure will be available to stream on Amazon Music. Watch the trailer below.