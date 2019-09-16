News \

Weezer, Courtney Love, Billy Corgan, The Killers, and More React to Ric Ocasek’s Death

Ric Ocasek, the beloved producer, solo artist, and frontman of the Cars, passed away this weekend at the age of 75. Tributes to Ocasek, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year along with the Cars, have poured out from a wide variety of musician and celebrity fans. Notably, Weezer, whose seminal “Blue” and “Green” albums were produced by Ocasek, posted a note to Twitter. “We will miss him forever, & will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace & rock on Ric, we love you,” the band wrote. Other tribute came from other friends and collaborators including Nile Rodgers and Thomas Dolby, and from plenty from fans of the band like The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Courtney Love, Slash, The Hold Steady, Billy Idol, Carl Newman, and more. Below, we’ve collected some of those tributes to the songwriter and producer; this post may be updated as more react to the news.

 

Winston Cook-Wilson
