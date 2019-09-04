R.E.M. have announced a massive 25th reissue of their 1994 album Monster, the latest in the band’s ongoing series of 25th anniversary archival reissues. The six-disc reissue will be released on November 1 and includes a new mix of the album by its original producer Scott Litt. The new mix showcases Michael Stipe’s vocals more prominently.

“The original 1994 version was dense in guitars and feedback with the vocals mixed within the sonic wall,” a statement read, “but on this alternative version the guitars are pulled back and the vocals pushed forward to create a more open sound and showcase often-revealing lyrics.”

Fans can get a preview of the new version via a remixed version of the single “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?”

Also included in the massive reissue are 15 previously unreleased demos, a 25-song concert recording from the 1995 Monster tour, a Blu-Ray consisting of the mid-90s concert film Road Movie, Monster’s music videos, liner notes with new band interviews, and more. A two-LP vinyl edition will also be available featuring the original mix and Litt’s 2019 remix.

The reissue can be pre-ordered here.

The complete track listing for the six-disc set is as follows:

