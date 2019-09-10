Prince Estate Reissuing 1999 With 35 Unreleased Tracks

The Prince estate is reissuing the funk icon’s landmark 1982 album 1999 on November 29 as part of a whopping 10-CD and five-LP suite that includes 35 previously unreleased tracks, 23 of which were recorded between November 1981 and January 1983. The reissue’s “super deluxe” edition will also include a live album recorded during a Detroit stop on 1999’s tour in November 1982, as well as a DVD containing footage of a tour stop in Houston the following month.

The package features Prince’s handwritten lyrics for several of the album’s songs and rare photos by his early-’80s photographer Allen Beaulieu. Critic David Fricke, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Minneapolis historian/radio host Andrea Swensson, and Prince scholar Duane Tudahl wrote liner notes. “A landmark collection of vision, craft, and urgency,” Fricke wrote of the material in a press release. “An unprecedented immersion in the frenetic momentum and private working world of Prince in 1981 and 1082.”

Prince’s last posthumous release was June’s Originals, a collection of demos he wrote for other artists. Reissues of his ’90s albums Chaos and Disorder and Emancipation will be released on September 13, as will The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD), a rare collection of music that was handed out to attendees on cassette at Versace’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week in 1995.

The remastered version of 1999 and Prince’s unreleased tracks will be made available on streaming services, in addition to the physical release. You can view the reissue’s full tracklist at Prince’s website.