pink-floyd-share-previously-unreleased-high-hopes-demo-listen

Pink Floyd have shared an early demo of their 1994 Division Bell closer “High Hopes,” one of the unreleased songs featured on the band’s upcoming The Later Years box set.

The Later Years is a 16-disc collection that focuses on Pink Floyd’s work post-Roger Waters, including the Gilmour-led band’s studio LP and live albums, concert films, unreleased rarities, and live performances.

Due out in November, The Later Years features 13 hours of unreleased material, including an updated A Momentary Lapse Of Reason with contributions from late keyboardist Richard Wright restored and newly recorded drum tracks from Nick Mason.

Listen to the early version of “High Hopes” below.

The Later Years is out 11/29.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.