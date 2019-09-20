There’s just no stopping Miranda Lambert. On Friday (Sept. 20), the country star announced that she’ll be hitting the road once again in 2020 for her upcoming Wildcard Tour.

The cross-country jaunt to promote her seventh studio album of the same name will kick off Jan. 16 at BancorpSouth Arena in Tulepo, Miss., just eight weeks after wrapping her current round of girl power-fueled Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars dates.

For support on her 2020 trek, Lambert has enlisted Cody Johnson and Lanco, with Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum opening select dates.

Wildcard is set to be released Nov. 1 via RCA Nashville/Vanner, and was preceded by lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

Check out the complete list of dates for Lambert’s Wildcard Tour below.

Featuring Cody Johnson and Lanco:

Thursday, January 16 BancorpSouth Arena || Tupelo, Miss.

Friday, January 17 Mississippi Coast Coliseum || Biloxi, Miss.

Saturday, January 18 Legacy Arena at the BJCC || Birmingham, Ala.

Thursday, January 23 Verizon Arena || Little Rock, Ark.

Friday, January 24 Bridgestone Arena || Nashville, Tenn.

Saturday, January 25 Ford Center || Evansville, Ind.

Friday, January 31 Vivint Smart Home Arena || Salt Lake City, Utah

Saturday, February 1 Pepsi Center || Denver, Colo.

Thursday, February 20 Honda Center || Anaheim, Calif.

Saturday, February 22 Toyota Arena || Ontario, Calif.

Friday, February 28 SAP Center || San Jose, Calif.

Saturday, February 29 Golden 1 Center || Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, April 23 Ford Idaho Center Arena || Boise, Idaho

Friday, April 24 Spokane Arena || Spokane, Wash.

Saturday, April 25 Rogers Arena || Vancouver, British Columbia

Thursday, April 30 Rogers Place || Edmonton, Alberta

Friday, May 1 Brandt Centre || Regina, Saskatchewan

Saturday, May 2 Bell MTS Place || Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tuesday, May 5 Budweiser Gardens || London, Ontario

Thursday, May 7 Tribute Communities Centre || Oshawa, Ontario

Friday, May 8 Canadian Tire Centre || Ottawa, Ontario

Saturday, May 9 Bell Centre || Montreal, Quebec

Featuring Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum

Thursday, February 6 Sprint Center || Kansas City, Mo

Friday, February 7 BOK Center || Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, February 8 American Airlines Center || Dallas, Texas

Featuring Lanco with additional support TBA:

Friday, February 21 Viejas Arena || San Diego, Calif.

Thursday, February 27 Save Mart Center || Fresno, Calif.

