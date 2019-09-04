Man Charged in Connection With Mac Miller’s Death

Cameron James Pettit has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mac Miller, TMZ reports.

In a 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central Distrit of California, prosecutors allege that Petit, 28, supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Miller had apparently asked Petit for “percs” (percocet).

The criminal complaint also contained alleged direct messages from Petit. In one message following Miller’s death, Petit allegedly wrote, “I think I should probably not post anything …just to be smart.”

In another message outlined by the complaint, Petit allegedly responds to someone who asked how he was holding up: “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail.”

Miller died last year on September 7. In the wake of his death, the Los Angeles County Coroner said that the rapper died from a combination of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

Miller’s first posthumous recording arrived earlier this year in the form of “Time” by the Free Nationals, and a recent documentary series about Rick Rubin featured footage of Miller talking about his 2018 album Swimming. 88-Keys also dropped a song featuring a posthumous guest spot from Miller back in June. Plans for a documentary about Miller’s life were halted earlier this year by his estate.