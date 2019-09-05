M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has shared a new song “Temple of Sorrow” off his forthcoming album DSVII. The song’s debut was accompanied by the first part of Extazus, a three-part art film directed by French experimental film director Bertrand Mandico. The remaining two installments will premiere on a weekly basis until DSVII’s September 20 release.

DSVII is the successor to Digital Shades Vol. 1, Gonzalez’s 2007 ambient album. According to the press release, the second Digital Shades volume is “influenced heavily by early ‘80s sci-fi/fantasy films including The NeverEnding Story, Phantasm and In The Mouth of Madness as well as analog synth pioneers such as the aforementioned Brian Eno in addition to Suzanne Ciani, Mort Garson and John Carpenter.”

In the Mouth of Madness actually came out in the mid-90s, but it’s nice to see one of the under appreciated Carpenter films referenced as an influence, especially one from the auteur’s “apocalypse trilogy.”

Gonzalez has also cited video games as a big inspiration for the new album, namely The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest.

“DSVII is, in my opinion, far more advanced than Digital Shades Vol. 1,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “I wanted to come back with something stronger that featured the depth of a proper studio album without the pressure of providing pop music.”