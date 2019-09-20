Stream Liam Gallagher’s New Album Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher has released his sophomore solo album Why Me? Why Not. in full. The album follows four recent singles—”Shockwave,” “The River,” “Once,” and “One of Us“—and comes amid the Gallagher brother’s recent proposal to longtime girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.

“Third time lucky,” he recently told the Sunday Mirror. “I’m ready to do it again. I’m buzzing more than her. This one’s going to be a big thing.” He also revealed that he had been reluctant invited his brother Noel to his wedding, but ultimately proceeded to send the invite because “me mam told me to.”

Why Me? Why Not. follows the songwriter’s second solo album As You Were from 2017, which included the singles “Wall of Glass,” “Chinatown,” “For What It’s Worth,” “Greedy Soul,” “Come Back to Me,” “Paper Crown,” and “I’ve All I Need.” The songwriter was later the subject of a documentary of the same name. Check out his new album Why Me? Why Not. below.