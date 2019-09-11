Kim Gordon has released “Air BnB,” the second single from her upcoming album No Home Record. The former Sonic Youth member’s song and accompanying video—which is compromised entirely of text—deal explicitly with faux-glamorous Airbnbs and their preferred decor. The interaction between the storyline in the titles-only clip and song is a bizarre but unique experiment. The video describes the video Gordon says she would have made if she had the budget for it, describing a black and white clip in which she crawls across a “shag carpet” in a “red lace Rodarte top and a red leather cape” while holding her guitar. Meanwhile, in the song itself, she is murmuring about day beds, superhosts and “47 inch flat TVs.”

“Air BnB” follows last month’s single “Sketch Artist,” which came complete with a very different but equally strange clip featuring Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, with Gordon playing a driver for a ride share app. Gordon released “Murdered Out,” her debut single as a solo artist, in 2016. No Home Record, which is due out on October 11 via Matador, is her first LP under her own name. Her most recent release was 2018’s The Switch, the second album from Body/Head, her noise duo with guitarist Bill Nace.

Watch the video for “Air BnB” below.